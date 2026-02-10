Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 star health update issued after car crash in San Marino

Kimi Antonelli (left) was involved in a car crash in San Marino
Kimi Antonelli (left) was involved in a car crash in San Marino (Getty Images)
  • Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was involved in a car crash near his home in San Marino on Saturday night.
  • The 19-year-old Italian F1 star was “completely unharmed” in the incident, Mercedes confirmed, despite his supercar sustaining extensive damage.
  • Police attended the scene after being called by Antonelli, confirming his vehicle was the only one involved.
  • An investigation has reportedly been opened into the crash by Italian authorities.
  • Antonelli is still scheduled to participate in the next round of pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.
