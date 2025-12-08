Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Sinfield vows to ‘keep fighting for MND community’ after completing marathon challenge

Kevin Sinfield completed his latest marathon challenge on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield completed his latest marathon challenge on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Kevin Sinfield completed his latest fundraising challenge on Sunday, the “7 in 7: Together” venture, raising an additional £1.15m for motor neurone disease charities.
  • This achievement brings his total fundraising for MND to over £11m, surpassing his initial target of £777,777 for this specific challenge.
  • The former Leeds Rhinos captain ran seven ultramarathons, covering approximately 185 miles over seven days across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
  • Sinfield concluded the challenge by running from York to AMT Headingley Stadium, his former home ground, and told a crowd at the finish line that he will “keep fighting for the MND community”.
  • He was inspired to undertake these endurance challenges by his former teammate Rob Burrow, who passed away in 2024 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with MND.
