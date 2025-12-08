Kevin Sinfield vows to ‘keep fighting for MND community’ after completing marathon challenge
- Kevin Sinfield completed his latest fundraising challenge on Sunday, the “7 in 7: Together” venture, raising an additional £1.15m for motor neurone disease charities.
- This achievement brings his total fundraising for MND to over £11m, surpassing his initial target of £777,777 for this specific challenge.
- The former Leeds Rhinos captain ran seven ultramarathons, covering approximately 185 miles over seven days across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
- Sinfield concluded the challenge by running from York to AMT Headingley Stadium, his former home ground, and told a crowd at the finish line that he will “keep fighting for the MND community”.
- He was inspired to undertake these endurance challenges by his former teammate Rob Burrow, who passed away in 2024 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with MND.