Katie Boulter falls short in Australian Open comeback quest

Katie Boulter suffered a first round exit at the Australian Open
Katie Boulter suffered a first round exit at the Australian Open (AP)
  • Katie Boulter was defeated by the in-form 10th seed Belinda Bencic in her opening match at the Australian Open.
  • Bencic secured a 6-0 7-5 victory, with the first set lasting only 26 minutes.
  • Despite a challenging start, Boulter, supported by the crowd, put up a more competitive fight in the second set, breaking Bencic's serve to level at 4-4, but her comeback quest fell short.
  • Boulter, who had a difficult 2025 and recently hired a new coach, had set low expectations for the match against the strong opponent.
  • Bencic, returning to the world's top 10, continued her strong start to the season, having won five matches in a row before the tournament.
