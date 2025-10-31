Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Italy manager returns to management months after sacking

Ex-Italy coach Spalletti appointed by Juventus
  • Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as the new manager of Juventus, signing a deal that runs until the end of the current season.
  • His appointment follows the dismissal of Igor Tudor, after Juventus endured three consecutive losses and an eight-match winless streak.
  • Juventus currently sit seventh in the Serie A standings after nine games, with Spalletti's contract potentially renewing if the club qualifies for the Champions League.
  • Spalletti previously led Napoli to a Serie A title in 2023 and also had a period managing the Italy national team.
  • His first match in charge will be against Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday, followed by a Champions League fixture against Sporting Lisbon.
