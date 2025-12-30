Justin Hood gets career-best payday after record-breaking win
- Underdog Justin Hood secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Josh Rock in the PDC World Darts Championship last 16 at Alexandra Palace.
- The 32-year-old debutant achieved a record 11 consecutive doubles and finished with an impressive 101 average and 10 180s.
- Hood's win guarantees him a career-best payday of at least £100,000, bringing him closer to his ambition of opening a Chinese restaurant.
- He expressed confidence in his performance, stating, "It's not a fairytale – I know what I can do and it's nice to prove it up there."
- In other last-16 matches, Jonny Clayton defeated Andreas Harrysson to confirm his rise to world number four, and Krzysztof Ratajski advanced by beating Luke Woodhouse 4-2.