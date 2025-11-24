Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Jurgen Klopp assistant lands Championship manager’s job

Vitor Matos (left) has been named as Swansea City’s new manager
Vitor Matos (left) has been named as Swansea City’s new manager (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
  • Vitor Matos has been appointed as Swansea City's new head coach, signing a four-year contract.
  • Matos previously worked as an elite development coach under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, where he helped the club win a Premier League title.
  • He departed Liverpool in May 2024, later joining Pep Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg and most recently managing Portuguese side Maritimo.
  • Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe praised Matos's clear plan, extensive experience at elite clubs, and commitment to attacking football and player development.
  • Matos will lead his first game as Swans boss in Tuesday's Championship fixture against Derby, following the departure of interim manager Darren O'Dea.
