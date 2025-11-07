World champion set to compete at 2026 Winter Olympics despite theft and fraud conviction
- French biathlete Julia Simon, an Olympic silver medallist and 10-time world champion, was convicted of theft and credit card fraud by a French court last month.
- She was found guilty of stealing approximately €2,000 from teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and a team physiotherapist, receiving a three-month suspended prison sentence and a €15,000 fine.
- The French Ski Federation (FFS) disciplinary committee issued a six-month ban, with five months suspended, and an additional €30,000 fine, €15,000 of which is suspended.
- Despite the ban, which takes effect on 7 November, the suspended nature of the penalty means Simon will be eligible to compete at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina next year.
- Simon admitted "the entirety of the facts" in court, expressing regret and stating she had worked with a psychologist, after initially denying the accusations and filing a complaint for identity theft.