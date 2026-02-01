Injury fears for England after midfielder suffers hamstring problem
- England midfielder Jude Bellingham sustained a hamstring injury during Real Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
- Bellingham pulled up in the 10th minute, clutching his left hamstring, and was visibly distressed, wiping away tears on the pitch.
- The injury raises significant concerns for England's upcoming World Cup warm-up friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March.
- Real Madrid's head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, confirmed Bellingham was not carrying an injury prior to the match.
- Arbeloa said that it is currently too early to make a full assessment of the 22-year-old player's condition.
