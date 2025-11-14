Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-heavyweight champion Joseph Parker ‘tests positive for cocaine’

Joseph Parker has reportedly tested positive for cocaine
Joseph Parker has reportedly tested positive for cocaine (Getty Images)
  • Former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker reportedly failed a drug test before his defeat to Fabio Wardley last month.
  • Traces of cocaine were found in a sample given to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (Vada) on 25 October, the day of the fight.
  • Parker lost his WBO interim heavyweight title to Wardley in the 11th round at the O2 Arena in London.
  • Those close to Parker are reportedly dismayed by the findings, and he has the option to request a test of his B-sample.
  • The Independent has contacted Parker's promoter and Vada for comment regarding the reports.
