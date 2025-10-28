Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inter Milan goalkeeper involved in tragic crash before training

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez has been involved in a tragic road collision that struck and killed an 81-year-old man
Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez has been involved in a tragic road collision that struck and killed an 81-year-old man (Getty Images)
  • Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal road collision on Tuesday morning while on his way to training.
  • An 81-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed in Fenegro, Italy, with reports indicating he suffered a medical episode just before the impact.
  • Martinez immediately stopped to administer first aid, but despite the arrival of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The Spanish goalkeeper was unharmed but severely shaken by the incident, which is now subject to a police investigation.
  • Inter subsequently cancelled a scheduled press conference, and Martinez is currently the club's second-choice goalkeeper.
