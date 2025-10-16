Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jordan Pickford targets European return after sealing Everton future

  • Jordan Pickford has signed a new four-year contract with Everton, which could see him remain with the club for a total of 12 years.
  • The England goalkeeper expressed his delight, stating his ambition to build a legacy, qualify for Europe, and help Everton win a trophy.
  • Pickford, 31, had two years left on his previous deal and has now committed his future to the Toffees beyond his 35th birthday.
  • Since joining in 2017 for £30m, he has made 326 appearances for Everton and won the club's Player of the Year award a record four times.
  • He aims to be regarded in the same league as club legend Neville Southall and believes the club is progressing with new ownership and a new stadium.
