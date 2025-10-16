Former Newcastle United star on why he quit England for Middle East
- Jonjo Shelvey, the former Liverpool, Newcastle, and England midfielder, has moved his family and football career to Dubai.
- He joined Arabian Falcons, a second-tier UAE club managed by his childhood friend Harry Agombar, after being released by Burnley.
- Shelvey insists his move was not financially motivated, stating the wages in the UAE Second Division League are significantly lower than his previous earnings.
- His primary reason for relocating was a desire not to raise his children in the UK, citing a perceived decline in the country's quality of life.
- He expressed concerns about safety in London and referenced political issues, claiming he feels the UK is not what it was 10 to 15 years ago.