Former Newcastle United star on why he quit England for Middle East

  • Jonjo Shelvey, the former Liverpool, Newcastle, and England midfielder, has moved his family and football career to Dubai.
  • He joined Arabian Falcons, a second-tier UAE club managed by his childhood friend Harry Agombar, after being released by Burnley.
  • Shelvey insists his move was not financially motivated, stating the wages in the UAE Second Division League are significantly lower than his previous earnings.
  • His primary reason for relocating was a desire not to raise his children in the UK, citing a perceived decline in the country's quality of life.
  • He expressed concerns about safety in London and referenced political issues, claiming he feels the UK is not what it was 10 to 15 years ago.
