Team USA brings late Johnny Gaudreau’s kids on ice during medal ceremony
- Team USA players skated over to Johnny Gaudreau’s widow and brought two of their children down on the ice while taking photos with their gold medals.
- Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed in 2024 when they were struck by an SUV while riding bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey, while home for their sister’s wedding.
- In sudden-death overtime, Team USA secured its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980 after Jack Hughes secured a goal during the historic 3-on-3.
- Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 seasons in the NHL. While he was about to start his third season with the Blue Jackets, the star played his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.
- Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, announced she was pregnant with their third child, a boy named Carter Michael, at their memorial service in September 2024.
