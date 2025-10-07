John Stones admits being in ‘very difficult place’ amid injury struggles
- John Stones admitted he considered retirement during an injury-plagued 2024/25 season.
- He made just 11 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, suffering from hamstring and foot problems.
- Stones missed 164 days due to injury, which he described as “a very difficult place to be in”.
- Despite his struggles, he has been included in the England squad for the October internationals, his first call-up since October 2024.
- Stones ultimately decided against retiring, citing his fighting mentality and desire to compete for his place at City.