Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72
- John Robertson, the former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger, has died at the age of 72.
- Robertson was a cult hero at Nottingham Forest, playing a pivotal role in their back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.
- He famously assisted Trevor Francis's winning goal in the 1979 final against Malmo and scored the decisive goal in the 1980 final against Hamburg.
- Manager Brian Clough described him as “a Picasso of our game” and praised his exceptional football delivery.
- Robertson also earned 28 caps for Scotland during his international career, participating in the 1982 World Cup.