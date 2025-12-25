Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72

Nottingham Forest’s John Robertson (centre) in action against Birmingham (PA)
Nottingham Forest’s John Robertson (centre) in action against Birmingham (PA) (PA Archive)
  • John Robertson, the former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger, has died at the age of 72.
  • Robertson was a cult hero at Nottingham Forest, playing a pivotal role in their back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.
  • He famously assisted Trevor Francis's winning goal in the 1979 final against Malmo and scored the decisive goal in the 1980 final against Hamburg.
  • Manager Brian Clough described him as “a Picasso of our game” and praised his exceptional football delivery.
  • Robertson also earned 28 caps for Scotland during his international career, participating in the 1982 World Cup.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in