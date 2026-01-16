Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Roberts, former Tennis correspondent at The Independent, dies aged 84

John Roberts with George Best and his wife Phyllis
John Roberts with George Best and his wife Phyllis (Nick Harris)
  • John Roberts, The Independent’s former tennis correspondent for two decades, has died aged 84.
  • He joined The Independent at its launch in 1986, serving as tennis correspondent until his retirement in 2006, with a brief spell as football correspondent.
  • Roberts began his career with the Stockport Express and wrote for national newspapers including the Daily Express, The Guardian, and the Daily Mail, covering football and tennis.
  • He was known for his ghostwriting work for figures like George Best and Bill Shankly, and authored several books on sports history.
  • Colleagues and industry figures paid tribute to Roberts, recognising him as a brilliant, meticulous writer and an influential figure in British sports journalism.
