World Cup-winning coach commits future to Red Roses
- John Mitchell, England's Rugby World Cup-winning coach, has signed a long-term contract extension, committing him to the Red Roses beyond the 2029 World Cup in Australia.
- Mitchell led England to victory on home soil in September, overseeing their final win against Canada at Twickenham, and remains unbeaten as coach.
- His assistants, Sarah Hunter and Louis Deacon, have also re-signed, while attack coach Lou Meadows is departing, with Mitchell taking over lead responsibility for attack, assisted by recently retired Emily Scarratt.
- Mitchell, a former All Blacks head coach, has expressed interest in coaching the first British and Irish Lions women’s tour to New Zealand next year.
- The Red Roses are preparing for their Women’s Six Nations campaign, starting on 11 April against Ireland at Twickenham; over 50,000 tickets have already been sold.
