Ex-Liverpool assistant John Heitinga joins Tottenham
- John Heitinga has been added to Thomas Frank’s coaching staff at Tottenham.
- Heitinga was Arne Slot’s assistant at Liverpool last season when the Reds won the Premier League.
- He left Anfield last summer to take up a position as Ajax manager but was sacked in November after a poor run of form.
- Heitinga has previously coached at West Ham and has experience of playing in the Premier League following spells at Everton and Fulham.
- He joins Tottenham at a time where pressure is increasing on Frank, with Spurs currently 14th in the Premier League.