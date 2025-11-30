Joe Root weighs in on Ashes pink-ball debate
- England faces a significant challenge to turn around the Ashes series after falling 1-0 down, particularly at the Gabba, a venue where they have not secured a victory since 1986.
- England batter Joe Root expressed his personal view that the Ashes series does not require a pink-ball Test, despite one being scheduled in Brisbane, after former England star Stuart Broad branded pink-ball matches a “lottery”.
- Root acknowledged Australia's strong record in pink-ball Tests and at the Gabba, noting their success in this format.
- Addressing his recent batting form, Root admitted disappointment after his struggles in the first Test but maintained confidence in his ability to score centuries again.
- Mark Wood is expected to miss the upcoming pink-ball Test due to a sore knee, which is considered a major setback for England given the importance of pace.