Joe Root weighs in on Ashes pink-ball debate

Joe Root (left) is not a fan of pink-ball Test cricket (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Root (left) is not a fan of pink-ball Test cricket (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
  • England faces a significant challenge to turn around the Ashes series after falling 1-0 down, particularly at the Gabba, a venue where they have not secured a victory since 1986.
  • England batter Joe Root expressed his personal view that the Ashes series does not require a pink-ball Test, despite one being scheduled in Brisbane, after former England star Stuart Broad branded pink-ball matches a “lottery”.
  • Root acknowledged Australia's strong record in pink-ball Tests and at the Gabba, noting their success in this format.
  • Addressing his recent batting form, Root admitted disappointment after his struggles in the first Test but maintained confidence in his ability to score centuries again.
  • Mark Wood is expected to miss the upcoming pink-ball Test due to a sore knee, which is considered a major setback for England given the importance of pace.
