Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Rogan raises concerns about Donald Trump’s UFC White House event

Dana White opens up on concerns for friend Donald Trump
  • Podcaster Joe Rogan has expressed concerns about the security and potential weather conditions for a planned UFC show on the White House South Lawn.
  • Donald Trump is organizing the event for 14 June next year, intended to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and his 80th birthday.
  • Rogan specifically questioned the security arrangements and the impact of extreme heat and humidity on fighters, noting the pressure involved.
  • UFC CEO Dana White plans to construct an arena for 5,000-6,000 attendees on the South Lawn, with large screens in a nearby park for an additional 85,000-100,000 spectators.
  • White has pledged to pay $700,000 to restore the South Lawn post-event, and notable fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been mentioned as potential participants.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in