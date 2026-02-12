Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything you need to know about Jim Ratcliffe after immigration outburst

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has caused controversy with his comments on immigration (Lucy North/PA)
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, has drawn widespread criticism for his recent comments regarding immigration.
  • In an interview with Sky News, Ratcliffe claimed that “the UK has been colonised by immigrants” and that the country's economy is suffering as a result.
  • Ratcliffe, 73, had a modest upbringing before studying at the University of Birmingham and London Business School, and he made his fortune recovering struggling companies in the oil and gas sector.
  • He is the founder and chairman of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, and also has a 25 per cent share in Manchester United, while he also owns Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport and French side Nice.
  • Politically, Ratcliffe, who has a net worth of around £9bn, is passionately pro-Brexit and a strong advocate for fracking.
