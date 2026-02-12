‘Hypocrite’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for claiming ‘UK has been colonised’
- Sir Keir Starmer has called for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, to apologise for his comments regarding immigration.
- The billionaire businessman, who lives in tax-free Monaco, stated that Britain is being 'colonised by immigrants' and that immigration is 'costing too much money' due to people on benefits.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe told Sky News that 'You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in'.
- The prime minister condemned the remarks as 'offensive and wrong', asserting that Britain is a 'proud, tolerant and diverse country' and demanding an apology from Ratcliffe.
- Justice minister Jake Richards described Sir Jim's language as 'ugly' and 'frankly wrong', also labelling him 'hypocritical' for criticising migration while living in Monaco to save on tax.
