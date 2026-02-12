Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Hypocrite’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for claiming ‘UK has been colonised’

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe says “UK has been colonised” by immigrants
  • Sir Keir Starmer has called for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, to apologise for his comments regarding immigration.
  • The billionaire businessman, who lives in tax-free Monaco, stated that Britain is being 'colonised by immigrants' and that immigration is 'costing too much money' due to people on benefits.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe told Sky News that 'You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in'.
  • The prime minister condemned the remarks as 'offensive and wrong', asserting that Britain is a 'proud, tolerant and diverse country' and demanding an apology from Ratcliffe.
  • Justice minister Jake Richards described Sir Jim's language as 'ugly' and 'frankly wrong', also labelling him 'hypocritical' for criticising migration while living in Monaco to save on tax.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in