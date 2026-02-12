Starmer latest: Nandy hits out at No 10 briefings ‘dripping with misogyny’ as Labour rift deepens

Lisa Nandy says there's been 'far too many' briefings against women under Keir Starmer's leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said Labour briefings are “dripping with misogyny” as several female MPs called on Sir Keir Starmer to end the “boys’ club”.

Ms Nandy said that anonymous government briefings, including from the prime minister’s office, were often held against women and demanded it be stopped.

“Some of the briefings have absolutely been dripping with misogyny. You hear these things about, we’re lazy, we spend too much time with our kids, we don’t spend enough time with all kids – you really can’t win,” she told Times Radio.

“In the end it’s designed to try to keep us down and to try and stop us from being heard.”

It comes as outraged women MPs blasted the government’s handling of Peter Mandelson and Matthew Doyle, telling the prime minister he must end the Downing Street “boys club”.

Harriet Harman used a meeting of female Labour MPs on Wednesday to ask Mr Starmer to appoint a woman as his de facto deputy and resurrect the position of first secretary of state.

The prime minister promised he would consider the idea, MPs inside the meeting told The Independent.

It followed a fiery PMQs, in which Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the PM of “stuffing governmentwith hypocrites and paedophile apologists”.