Starmer latest: Nandy hits out at No 10 briefings ‘dripping with misogyny’ as Labour rift deepens
Keir Starmer faces calls to appoint de facto deputy in row over former aides with links to paedophiles
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said Labour briefings are “dripping with misogyny” as several female MPs called on Sir Keir Starmer to end the “boys’ club”.
Ms Nandy said that anonymous government briefings, including from the prime minister’s office, were often held against women and demanded it be stopped.
“Some of the briefings have absolutely been dripping with misogyny. You hear these things about, we’re lazy, we spend too much time with our kids, we don’t spend enough time with all kids – you really can’t win,” she told Times Radio.
“In the end it’s designed to try to keep us down and to try and stop us from being heard.”
It comes as outraged women MPs blasted the government’s handling of Peter Mandelson and Matthew Doyle, telling the prime minister he must end the Downing Street “boys club”.
Harriet Harman used a meeting of female Labour MPs on Wednesday to ask Mr Starmer to appoint a woman as his de facto deputy and resurrect the position of first secretary of state.
The prime minister promised he would consider the idea, MPs inside the meeting told The Independent.
It followed a fiery PMQs, in which Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the PM of “stuffing governmentwith hypocrites and paedophile apologists”.
What is the first secretary of state?
Harriet Harman has urged Keir Starmer to revive the first secretary of state, a role which has been vacant since 2022.
The labour grandee told the prime minister that a woman should be appointed to the role, which functions as a de facto deputy prime minister.
She said the appointee should be tasked with tackling misogyny and the marginalisation of women.
According to the cabinet office, the responsibilities of the role include advising the prime minister on developing and implementing policy, driving forward government business and implementation, and oversight of all cabinet office policies.
The role was previously held by Peter Mandelson under Gordon Brown.
Previous holders of the role also include Damian Green, George Osbourne, and William Hague.
‘Hypocritical’ Ratcliffe's language is ‘ugly’ and ‘frankly wrong’, says minister
The Independent’s Political Reporter Athena Stavrou:
A minister has doubled down on the government’s criticism of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s suggestion that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The prime minister called for the billionaire Manchester Utd co-owner to apologise for his comments on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning justice minister Jake Richards told Sky News that his language was “ugly” and “frankly wrong”.
He also told Times Radio that Sir Jim was “hypocritical” to criticise the government on migration, as he has “moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax”.
The minister added: “But let’s just be very clear that Jim Ratcliffe’s comments yesterday both were offensive in terms of the language used, he got his facts wrong, and there’s also something that I find quite offensive, that this man who moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax is now lecturing us about immigration. There’s something that I find slightly hypocritical about that.”
Something is ‘clearly going wrong’ with government vetting processes, says minister
The Independent’s Political Reporter Athena Stavrou:
The government is looking at changes to its vetting system, a minister has said as Sir Keir Starmer looks to replace Britain’s top civil servant.
On Wednesday, the former permanent secretary of the Foreign Office Sir Simon McDonald urged No 10 to do “more due diligence” when it comes to replacing the cabinet secretary.
On Thursday Justice Minister Jake Richards said he can’t comment on speculation as to who may be taking the job, but added: “In terms of this vetting process, the prime minister been very clear that something is clearly going wrong in government when it comes to vetting processes.
“We're looking at how we can change that, make that more vigorous, and I'm sure that that will include [Sir Simon McDonald’s] comments as well when we consider that.”
'Catastrophic lack of judgement': Ed Davey calls out Starmer on appointment of 'pedophile supporter'
Keir Starmer demands apology from Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘offensive and wrong’ immigration comments
Sir Keir Starmer has demanded an apology from billionaire Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he sparked outrage on Wednesday evening by saying that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The businessman, who has been living in tax-free Monaco since 2020, is founder and chair of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, which was granted £120m in UK state aid to protect jobs last year.
Mr Ratcliffe said that immigration is “costing too much money” due to the number of people “on benefits” in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday.
“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said. “I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."
The prime minister hit back in a statement on X on Wednesday, saying: “Offensive and wrong. Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”
Starmer demands apology from Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘offensive’ immigration comments
Keir Starmer meets King Charles for first time since Epstein files released
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, attended a special reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night, joining the King and Queen to honour carers across the UK.
The royal couple, alongside the Starmers, met with both paid and unpaid carers, as well as representatives from various charities, at the historic Berkshire residence.
In a printed message addressed to his guests, King Charles praised the millions of individuals dedicated to looking after loved ones nationwide.
He also acknowledged the estimated 1.6 million people employed within the adult social care sector.
Keir Starmer meets King Charles for first time since release of Epstein files
Recap: Labour rift deepens as Nandy accuses No 10 briefings of 'dripping with misogyny'
Sir Keir Starmer was asked to appoint a woman as secretary of state in a bid to end the “boys’ club” that had been exposed by recent scandals.
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy added to the comments by suggesting that anonymous No 10 briefings had been “dripping with misogyny”.
Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sparked controversy after claiming that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The prime minister demanded that the billionaire Man Utd co-owner apologise for the comments.
Starmer urged to appoint a woman as first secretary of state to tackle misogyny
Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to bring back the post of first secretary of state and appoint a woman to the role as he addressed female Labour MPs on Wednesday.
Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman suggested he revive the post, which functions as a de facto deputy prime minister, and task the appointee with tackling misogyny and the marginalisation of women.
The role was previously held by Peter Mandelson under Gordon Brown.
It comes as Sir Keir was accused of “stuffing Government with hypocrites and paedophile apologists” by Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Watch: Starmer and King appear together at Windsor for first time since Epstein file release
Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined King Charles at a Windsor Castle reception to honour UK carers on Wednesday, as he weathers the worst political turmoil of his premiership.
He was accompanied by his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.
Furious women MPs turn on Starmer over ‘boys’ club’ scandals
Furious female Labour MPs have called on Sir Keir Starmer to appoint a woman to a powerful new role to end the “boys’ club” culture in No 10 which has been exposed by the Mandelson and Doyle scandals that have rocked his premiership.
Harriet Harman, one of the most senior figures in the party, urged the prime minister to fill the vacant post of first secretary of state – once held by Peter Mandelson – with a female candidate as he addressed the recent chaos during a meeting of female Labour MPs and peers in Parliament.
She said the role must be held by a woman and used to “transform the political culture in government around women and girls”.
