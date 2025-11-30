Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Jean-Philippe Mateta was forced to retake penalty against Man United

Jean-Philippe Mateta had to retake his penalty against Man United
Jean-Philippe Mateta had to retake his penalty against Man United (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty in the first half of their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from the spot but only after scuffing the ball with his right foot onto his left foot before it went into the net.
  • VAR intervened and ruled that it was an “accidental double touch” by Mateta.
  • Following a rule change earlier this year, VAR recommended that the penalty should be retaken.
  • Mateta stepped up again and scored the retake to put Crystal Palace in front.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in