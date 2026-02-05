JD Vance attends US Winter Olympics event amid anti-ICE protests
- Team USA's women's ice hockey team commenced their Winter Olympics campaign with a victory against Czechia in Milan, despite underlying political tensions.
- The opening game was overshadowed by anti-ICE protests and the controversial attendance of US vice-president JD Vance, who was present for the Opening Ceremony and the match.
- IOC president Kirsty Coventry had previously issued a statement emphasising sport neutrality, a declaration that was itself perceived as politically charged.
- Vance, who recently made contentious remarks regarding a federal agent shooting, maintained a relatively low profile during the game, with cameras largely avoiding his entourage.
- The American team secured a triumphant win with goals from Megan Keller, Joy Dunne, Hayley Scamurra, and Hilary Knight, though the article suggests broader political questions will persist beyond the sporting event.
