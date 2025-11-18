Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star speaks out about his World Cup dream

Thomas Tuchel unimpressed as Jude Bellingham reaction takes shine off England win
  • Jarrod Bowen believes he is competing with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden for a place in England's World Cup squad.
  • The West Ham captain aims to give manager Thomas Tuchel a selection headache, acknowledging Bukayo Saka as the established first-choice right winger.
  • Bowen highlighted his versatility, noting his ability to play across various attacking positions, including on the left wing and as a centre-forward.
  • He expressed his determination to push himself and other players, stating he is in the “same category” as elite talents.
  • Bowen shared his journey from non-league football, overcoming an inferiority complex, and now dreams of representing England at the World Cup.
