Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US heavyweight throws his toupee into the crowd during boxing match

Jarrell Miller threw his toupee out of the ring during his fight
Jarrell Miller threw his toupee out of the ring during his fight (Getty Images)
  • Boxer Jarrell Miller had his toupee punched off during a fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
  • The incident occurred in the second round of the bout, which was on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson super-fight.
  • Miller reacted by tearing off the hairpiece, throwing it into the crowd, and laughing off the moment before continuing to box.
  • The US heavyweight fighter, known as “Big Baby”, is a controversial figure in boxing due to multiple past drug test failures.
  • His previous drug test failures include one that led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua in 2019.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in