Jannik Sinner’s first round match at Australian Open comes to unexpected end
- Jannik Sinner commenced his Australian Open defence with a first-round victory after his opponent, Hugo Gaston, retired due to injury.
- The Frenchman Gaston withdrew from the match after losing the second set, with Sinner leading 6-2 6-1 after just 68 minutes of play.
- Gaston was in tears and struggling with a wrist injury, which he sustained following a heavy fall earlier in the match.
- Sinner has now extended his winning streak at the Australian Open to 15 matches, as he bids to secure a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park.
- The Italian expressed satisfaction with his aggressive play and preparation, acknowledging that while it was not the desired way to win, he was pleased to be back.