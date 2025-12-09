Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamie Carragher clashes with fellow CBS pundit over Mo Salah Liverpool saga

Jamie Carragher called out for Mo Salah criticism live on air
  • A heated debate erupted between Jamie Carragher and fellow CBS pundit Micah Richards after the former Liverpool centre-back criticised Mohamed Salah for speaking out against Arne Slot following the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United on December 6.
  • Richards argued that Salah should have been introduced during the match, a sentiment Carragher swiftly countered by defending Slot’s decision. Carragher highlighted that Liverpool had been 2-0 up, suggesting a defensive substitution would have been more appropriate than bringing on Salah.
  • Richards quickly retorted, defending the Egyptian forward’s stature: "You are talking about Mo Salah like he’s just any player… You are talking about one of the greatest players ever to grace the Premier League."
  • Carragher further suggested that the context behind Salah’s benching in various games was being overlooked. The discussion continued intensely, with Carragher concluding by linking Liverpool’s poor defensive record – conceding ten goals against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, and PSV – to Salah’s presence on the pitch.
  • Liverpool, without Salah, beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

