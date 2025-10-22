Jamie Carragher reveals his favourites for the World Cup – and England aren’t included
- Jamie Carragher believes England have only an "outside chance" of winning the 2026 World Cup.
- Carragher named Argentina, Spain, and France as his top three favourites for the tournament.
- England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, previously echoed this sentiment, labelling his side as "underdogs" for the competition.
- England has already secured qualification for the finals after an unbeaten campaign without conceding a goal.
- The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 nations, with the draw on 5 December, and the tournament running from 11 June to 19 July.