Jamie Carragher sends clear message to Arne Slot over his Liverpool future
- Arne Slot is facing increased scrutiny as Liverpool manager following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth, which saw the club fall out of the top four.
- Jamie Carragher has warned that Slot's job could be at risk if Liverpool fail to secure Champions League qualification this season.
- Despite winning the Premier League in his debut year and significant summer spending, Slot's second season has seen a dramatic drop in form, including their worst run in 70 years.
- Carragher emphasised on Monday Night Football that failing to qualify for the Champions League after winning the league and spending £450m would leave Slot with "no leg to stand on”.
- He expressed concern over Liverpool's inability to cope with set-pieces, counter-attacking football, and low blocks, fearing they could finish outside the Champions League positions, especially with Chelsea and Manchester United's recent improvements.