Jake Paul calls off Netflix fight with Gervonta Davis

Alex Pattle Combat Sports Editor
Jake Paul will no longer be facing Gervonta Davis later this month
Jake Paul will no longer be facing Gervonta Davis later this month (Getty Images)
  • The boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, scheduled for 14 November in Miami and due to be streamed on Netflix, has been cancelled.
  • It follows fresh battery allegations against Davis by an ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel.
  • Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Paul's company, said it is looking into the civil lawsuit, which was filed on 30 October 2025.
  • Paul issued a strong statement criticising Davis, labelling him "a walking human piece of garbage" and expressing regret to those involved in the fight's preparation.
  • The lawsuit alleges Davis assaulted Rossel on 27 October 2025, causing her significant emotional distress; Davis has yet to respond to the news or to requests for comment from The Independent.
In full

