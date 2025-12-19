Anthony Joshua says boxers have ‘license to kill’ as he explains controversial comment
- Anthony Joshua clarified controversial comments he made ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, where he stated, "If I can kill you, I will kill you."
- At the final press conference in Miami, Joshua explained his remarks by saying it is part of his job and boxers have a "licence to kill."
- Tyson Fury criticised Joshua for his initial comments, labelling him a "classless loser."
- The upcoming professional heavyweight bout between Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds.
- Concerns have been raised regarding the disparity in size and experience between the two fighters, though Paul expressed confidence in creating a significant sporting upset.