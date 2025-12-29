Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul ‘praying’ for Anthony Joshua and those involved in fatal car crash

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which tragically resulted in two fatalities.
  • Joshua sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place on the Ogun-Lagos expressway.
  • The crash involved a Lexus Jeep, in which Joshua was a passenger, colliding with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
  • The exact cause of the accident is disputed, with reports suggesting either a burst tyre or excessive speed during an overtaking manoeuvre.
  • Jake Paul, whom Joshua recently defeated in a boxing match, said he is “praying” for those who lost their lives and for Joshua.
