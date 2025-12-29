Jake Paul ‘praying’ for Anthony Joshua and those involved in fatal car crash
- Boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which tragically resulted in two fatalities.
- Joshua sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place on the Ogun-Lagos expressway.
- The crash involved a Lexus Jeep, in which Joshua was a passenger, colliding with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
- The exact cause of the accident is disputed, with reports suggesting either a burst tyre or excessive speed during an overtaking manoeuvre.
- Jake Paul, whom Joshua recently defeated in a boxing match, said he is “praying” for those who lost their lives and for Joshua.