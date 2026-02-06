Jack Draper makes winning return to tennis after seven-month injury lay-off
- British tennis player Jack Draper made a successful return to competitive tennis after a seven-month injury lay-off.
- Draper secured a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Norway’s Viktor Durasovic in the Davis Cup in Oslo.
- His recovery from a complex 'bone bruising' injury in his left arm led him to miss the Australian Open and intentionally step back from watching tennis.
- Cameron Norrie also contributed to Great Britain's lead, winning his match 6-4 6-4 against Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.
- Great Britain now holds a 2-0 lead against Norway in the Davis Cup qualifying round, with the opportunity to secure the tie in Friday's doubles match.
