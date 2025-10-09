Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa president reveals stance on domestic games being played abroad

FIFA president confronted by activists demanding Israel’s expulsion from World Cup
  • UEFA has reluctantly granted permission for La Liga and Serie A to host a domestic match abroad for the first time, though FIFA's approval is still required.
  • Specific matches proposed include AC Milan versus Como in Perth, Australia, and Villarreal versus Barcelona in Miami, USA.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed strong reservations, stating that allowing domestic league matches abroad poses a 'big risk' to football's established structure.
  • Players such as Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong, along with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, have also voiced objections to the concept despite UEFA's exceptional approval.
  • Infantino additionally appealed for calm regarding Italy's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel, referencing a recent peace deal.
