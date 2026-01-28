Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iga Swiatek throws support behind Coco Gauff after Australian Open criticism

Iga Swiatek wants more privacy for players (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
  • Iga Swiatek has supported Coco Gauff's criticism of behind-the-scenes surveillance at the Australian Open, stating players feel like “animals in the zoo”.
  • Gauff was filmed smashing her racket seven times after her quarter-final defeat, expressing frustration that her private outburst was immediately shared on social media.
  • Swiatek highlighted the need for privacy, suggesting players should have space away from cameras to process emotions without the “whole world watching”.
  • She also referenced an incident where she was filmed being asked for her accreditation, stating that players' job is to be watched on court and in press, not to become a meme.
  • Gauff indicated that the only private space for players at the tournament is the locker room and suggested “conversations” are needed with the organisers regarding broadcasting private moments.
