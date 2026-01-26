Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iga Swiatek races into Australian Open quarter-finals to close in on career grand slam

Iga Swiatek dominated her last-16 match at the Australian Open
Iga Swiatek dominated her last-16 match at the Australian Open (AP)
  • Iga Swiatek thrashed home favourite Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open on Monday.
  • The No 2 seed dropped just three games as she beat Australia’s Inglis 6-0, 6-3 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
  • Swiatek is a six-time grand slam champion who has won the French Open four times, plus Wimbledon and the US Open once each.
  • However, she has never won the Australian Open, with her best result being semi-final runs in 2022 and 2025.
  • The Polish superstar is now just three wins away from completing a career grand slam.

