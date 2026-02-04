Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Defensive player of the year:’ ICE billboard pops up near Super Bowl site

Renee Good’s brother says ongoing ICE crackdown in spite of her death is ‘beyond explanation’
  • A digital billboard supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been installed in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf ahead of Super Bowl LX.
  • The billboard displays football-themed messages, including “Defensive player of the year: ICE,” advocating for federal immigration authorities.
  • The campaign was funded by American Sovereignty, a group committed to securing borders, which announced its initiative on X.
  • Located in a famously liberal area, the pro-immigration enforcement sign has elicited varied responses on social media, ranging from outrage to strong support.
  • Recent polls indicate that a majority of American voters disapprove of ICE's enforcement methods and believe recent agent-involved shootings in Minneapolis highlight broader operational problems.
