‘Defensive player of the year:’ ICE billboard pops up near Super Bowl site
- A digital billboard supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been installed in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf ahead of Super Bowl LX.
- The billboard displays football-themed messages, including “Defensive player of the year: ICE,” advocating for federal immigration authorities.
- The campaign was funded by American Sovereignty, a group committed to securing borders, which announced its initiative on X.
- Located in a famously liberal area, the pro-immigration enforcement sign has elicited varied responses on social media, ranging from outrage to strong support.
- Recent polls indicate that a majority of American voters disapprove of ICE's enforcement methods and believe recent agent-involved shootings in Minneapolis highlight broader operational problems.
