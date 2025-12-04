Ian Wright speaks out on ‘horrible’ Laura Woods live TV collapse
- Sports presenter Laura Woods stumbled and collapsed live on air during ITV's coverage of the England v Ghana football match on Tuesday.
- Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods, preventing her from falling during the broadcast.
- Woods later confirmed she was unwell, stating paramedics believed it was a virus and she needed rest and hydration.
- Wright discussed the "worrying" incident on The Overlap, confirming Woods is now fine after receiving a message from her, but acknowledged that it must have been “horrible” for her.
- Woods expressed embarrassment about the incident but thanked her ITV colleagues, Wright and Asante, for their support and care.