Ian Wright speaks out on ‘horrible’ Laura Woods live TV collapse

Ian Wright spoke about Laura Woods collapsing live on air
Ian Wright spoke about Laura Woods collapsing live on air (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Sports presenter Laura Woods stumbled and collapsed live on air during ITV's coverage of the England v Ghana football match on Tuesday.
  • Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods, preventing her from falling during the broadcast.
  • Woods later confirmed she was unwell, stating paramedics believed it was a virus and she needed rest and hydration.
  • Wright discussed the "worrying" incident on The Overlap, confirming Woods is now fine after receiving a message from her, but acknowledged that it must have been “horrible” for her.
  • Woods expressed embarrassment about the incident but thanked her ITV colleagues, Wright and Asante, for their support and care.
