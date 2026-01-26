Scotland to play in first international match at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Scotland are set to play in the first ever international match to be held at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of this year’s World Cup.
- Steve Clarke’s men will take on Ivory Coast at the Premier League ground on 31 March.
- The match will be played three days after Scotland face Japan in a friendly at Hampden Park.
- Scotland are stepping up their preparations after securing qualification for the World Cup with a dramatic victory over Denmark in November.
- Everton have been playing matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium since the start of the season after leaving Goodison Park last year.