Harry Kane unlikely to play against Wales
- England captain Harry Kane is a major doubt for the upcoming friendly against Wales due to a minor ankle injury.
- The injury occurred during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, forcing him to hobble off the pitch.
- Kane did not train with the main England squad on Wednesday, instead undertaking an individual recovery routine indoors.
- The injury is not believed to be serious, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia on 14 October.
- Ollie Watkins is a potential candidate to replace England's all-time record goalscorer in the starting line-up for the Wales match.