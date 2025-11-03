Hannah Hampton included in FIFPRO World XI after Mary Earps criticism
- Six players from European champions England have been named in the FIFPRO Women’s World XI, announced by the global soccer players’ union.
- Defender Lucy Bronze secured a record eighth inclusion in the prestigious lineup, surpassing France’s Wendie Renard.
- Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton’s selection comes amidst criticism from former England teammate Mary Earps, who labelled her "disruptive and unreliable" in her autobiography.
- Arsenal’s Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, and Leah Williamson also made the cut, alongside Barcelona’s Spanish trio Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Ona Batlle.
- The team further includes two African players, Barbra Banda of Zambia and Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco, with over 6,000 FIFPRO members participating in the voting.