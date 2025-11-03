Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hannah Hampton included in FIFPRO World XI after Mary Earps criticism

Ap
Mary Earps (right) hit out at Hannah Hampton (left) in her autobiography
Mary Earps (right) hit out at Hannah Hampton (left) in her autobiography (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Six players from European champions England have been named in the FIFPRO Women’s World XI, announced by the global soccer players’ union.
  • Defender Lucy Bronze secured a record eighth inclusion in the prestigious lineup, surpassing France’s Wendie Renard.
  • Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton’s selection comes amidst criticism from former England teammate Mary Earps, who labelled her "disruptive and unreliable" in her autobiography.
  • Arsenal’s Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, and Leah Williamson also made the cut, alongside Barcelona’s Spanish trio Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Ona Batlle.
  • The team further includes two African players, Barbra Banda of Zambia and Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco, with over 6,000 FIFPRO members participating in the voting.
In full

