Lewis Hamilton would ‘struggle’ having Max Verstappen as a teammate, F1 driver claims

Lewis Hamilton warns Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris about "cut-throat" Max Verstappen
  • Sergio Perez stated that even top drivers like Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc would "struggle massively" driving alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
  • Perez, who spent four seasons as Verstappen's teammate, highlighted the unique challenges of the second Red Bull seat.
  • He explained that the difficulty arises from Verstappen's "unique" driving style, which demands constant adaptation from his teammate.
  • Perez is set to return to the F1 grid with new entry Cadillac in 2026, following his departure from Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season.
  • Verstappen is currently 36 points behind Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship standings.
