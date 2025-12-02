Man City forward breaks Premier League record after goal against Fulham
- Erling Haaland has made history as the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals.
- He achieved this milestone in just 111 matches, scoring his 100th goal against Fulham.
- Haaland's record surpasses the previous fastest, held by Alan Shearer, who took 124 games to reach the same tally.
- Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has been a prolific scorer, netting 36 goals in his debut season and breaking the single-season Premier League record.
- His consistent goal-scoring has been a key factor in Manchester City's recent successes, including multiple Premier League titles.