Team GB skier urinates anti-ICE message into snow at Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg tries sledging at Winter Olympics
  • British Winter Olympian Gus Kenworthy posted a graphic message against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on social media.
  • Kenworthy, who will compete for Team GB in the freeski half-pipe at the Milano-Cortina Games, appeared to urinate 'Fuck ICE' in the snow.
  • His protest comes amidst growing backlash against ICE's alleged brutality against US citizens and its involvement in policing at the Winter Olympics.
  • Kenworthy encouraged followers to send letters to US senators, urging them to rein in ICE and Border Patrol's power and funding.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated it does not regulate personal social media posts, and Team GB is not concerned as it is a personal opinion unrelated to the Games.
