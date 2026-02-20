Gus Kenworthy ‘stands by’ ICE post despite receiving death threats
- Gus Kenworthy finished sixth in the men’s freeski half-pipe final at his fourth Olympic Games in Livigno, failing to secure a medal after two falls.
- The 34-year-old self-funded his comeback, investing nearly $200,000 to qualify for the Olympics after coming out of retirement.
- Kenworthy, born in Essex, previously competed for the USA, winning slopestyle silver in Sochi 2014, before switching allegiance to Great Britain after the 2018 Olympics.
- He faced online abuse and death threats for his outspoken stance against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but said he “stands by” his comments. He also received homophobic abuse in the run-up to the Games.
- Kenworthy shared experiences of online abuse with fellow American skier Hunter Hess, who was criticised by Donald Trump for expressing "mixed emotions" about representing the US.
