Complaint lodged against Gianni Infantino amid public support for Donald Trump
- Fifa president Gianni Infantino is facing a complaint for allegedly breaching the organisation's stringent rules on political neutrality.
- The advocacy group FairSquare lodged the complaint, citing Infantino's public support for Donald Trump.
- The allegations centre on comments made by Infantino and the controversial awarding of an inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to Donald Trump.
- Infantino publicly endorsed Donald Trump on several occasions, including an Instagram post suggesting he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize and remarks at the World Cup draw.
- FairSquare argues that awarding such a prize to a political leader and Infantino's unilateral decision-making breach Fifa's statutes and neutrality.