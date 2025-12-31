Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester United slammed by club legend after poor Wolves result

Gary Neville had some criticism for Manchester United’s “ageing” spine
Gary Neville had some criticism for Manchester United’s “ageing” spine (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Manchester United drew 1-1 with bottom-of-the-league Wolves at Old Trafford, missing an opportunity to enter the top four.
  • The result saw Wolves end an 11-game losing streak against United, with the home side being booed off the pitch by their fans.
  • Gary Neville heavily criticised Manchester United and manager Ruben Amorim for their performance and tactical decisions.
  • Neville specifically lambasted Amorim for reverting to a back three formation, which he deemed a backward step after a successful back four against Newcastle.
  • He suggested Amorim's decision complicated the game, leading to a poor performance where Wolves were arguably the better team.
