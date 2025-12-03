Gary Lineker heading to Netflix for World Cup after BBC exit
- The popular sports podcast The Rest Is Football, featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, will become a daily show on Netflix for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
- The series, produced by Goalhanger, is set to be filmed in New York, with Lineker expressing enthusiasm for the global opportunity.
- This announcement follows Lineker's departure from the BBC's flagship football programme, Match of the Day, after 26 years.
- His exit from the BBC came after a controversy surrounding an Instagram post he shared about Zionism, which included a depiction of a rat, for which he later apologised.
- Lineker confirmed his early departure from his BBC presenting role and will no longer front the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup, though his podcast ensures his continued involvement.